FY2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

EWBC stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.