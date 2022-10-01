FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issued By Barrington Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

SRCL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

