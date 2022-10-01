FY2022 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.