FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.3%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23). Approximately 7,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.50 ($4.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market cap of £410.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.03.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

