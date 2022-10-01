Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.