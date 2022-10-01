Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.73.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
