Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $97.25 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.25 million and $493,226.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00144319 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.01795032 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00253276 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
