FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.73. 6,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 10.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

