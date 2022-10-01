Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Frontier Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FICV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment

About Frontier Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $9,076,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

