Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Frontier Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FICV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Frontier Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
