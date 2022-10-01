Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.1 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.