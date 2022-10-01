Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.12. 14,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 468,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several analysts recently commented on FRG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Franchise Group last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group's revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $544,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

