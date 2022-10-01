Fractal Market Cap Reaches $345,901.52 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $345,901.52 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal was first traded on September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

