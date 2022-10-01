Fox Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,033.00 (FOXF)

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Fox Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fox Finance has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. Fox Finance has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fox Finance Coin Profile

Fox Finance’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io.

Buying and Selling Fox Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fox Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fox Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

