Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE FVT remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. 22,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.