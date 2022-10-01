FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.