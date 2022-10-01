Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $10.49. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.