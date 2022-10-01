Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE F traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,688,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,183,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

