Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

