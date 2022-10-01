FolgoryUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $45.09 million and approximately $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.02 or 1.00011051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082620 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

