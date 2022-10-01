Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $31.51. 458,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,471. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

