Flux Price Tops $0.0348 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $522,691.02 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00288753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00105312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00071761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

