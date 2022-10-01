FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDFGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

