FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.9%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 672,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 588,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.