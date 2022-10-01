Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.12% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 113,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

