flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.
About flatexDEGIRO
