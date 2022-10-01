Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 177,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.