Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 64.9% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DFP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 177,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.94.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
