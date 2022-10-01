Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Buys A$57,783.00 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Donal O’Dwyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,783.00 ($40,407.69).
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.