Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Buys A$57,783.00 in Stock

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) insider Donal O’Dwyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,783.00 ($40,407.69).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

