First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620,876 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.