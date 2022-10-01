First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $59.96.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.