First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.