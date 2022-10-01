First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 93.3% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,145. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter.

