First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 93.3% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
FEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,145. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
