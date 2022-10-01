First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.53.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

First Solar stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

