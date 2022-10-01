First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 168,699 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

