First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08.

