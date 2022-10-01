First City Capital Management Inc. Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 778,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

