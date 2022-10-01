First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

