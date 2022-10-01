First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

