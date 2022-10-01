First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 449,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $797.43. The company had a trading volume of 123,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $810.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.