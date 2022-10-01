Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.71 and traded as low as C$11.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 16,992 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Laurentian cut Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

