FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Up 79.3% in September

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTEV opened at $9.92 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.