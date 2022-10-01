Financial Survey: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Kenon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -6.26% -1.84% Kenon 277.01% 59.94% 34.62%

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 23.91 $5.91 million N/A N/A Kenon $488.00 million 3.78 $930.27 million $27.51 1.25

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Kenon beats Altus Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW; and operated a fleet of 118 vessels. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

