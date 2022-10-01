Financial Comparison: WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WidePoint and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than WidePoint.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

WidePoint has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WidePoint and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.21 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.31 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 24.33 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.42

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WidePoint beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

