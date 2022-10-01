FEG Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.33 Million (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One FEG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FEG Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token launched on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

