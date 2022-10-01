FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 552,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

