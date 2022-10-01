Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

FATPW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

