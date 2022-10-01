Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

