EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of EZGO stock remained flat at $0.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,303. EZGO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

