Evercore ISI Cuts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

EPRT stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,849,000 after acquiring an additional 136,111 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

