Evercore ISI Cuts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
EPRT stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,849,000 after acquiring an additional 136,111 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.