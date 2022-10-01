Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 986,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,792. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.69. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.