Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $10,247,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 79.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. 429,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,114. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

