ETNA Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

