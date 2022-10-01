Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.56

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 8160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.08.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.
Featured Stories
