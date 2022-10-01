Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.56

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 8160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUYTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

